TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.67. 56,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

