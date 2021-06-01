TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,703 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 80,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

