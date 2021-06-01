TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 647 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.85. 65,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.