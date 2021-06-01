Truist Securities Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $103.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. 275,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,791,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $206,186,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

