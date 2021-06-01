Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.23. 61,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

