Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

