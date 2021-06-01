TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $48.26 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $48.26 million and $14.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

