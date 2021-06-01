TROY Market Capitalization Tops $83.83 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TROY has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $2.45 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

