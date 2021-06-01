TRON Price Tops $0.0749 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001862 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

