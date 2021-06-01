Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

