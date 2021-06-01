TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $2,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $472,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,446 shares of company stock worth $7,663,994 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

