Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $36,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.52. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

