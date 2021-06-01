Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,128. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

