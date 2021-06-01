Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.57 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.81. 36,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

