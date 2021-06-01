Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 59,900 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.68. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,505. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

