Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.12 on Tuesday, reaching $2,365.97. 31,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,305.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,012.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

