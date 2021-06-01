Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 270.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Linde by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $302.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $303.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

