Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,888 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. 20,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

