Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus Sells 135,508 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$10,257.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,572. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

