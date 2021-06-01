Travala.com (AVA) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007670 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $138.40 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,683,003 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.