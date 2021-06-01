TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCON shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 1,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

