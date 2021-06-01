Tower (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Tower has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $261,342.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tower has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.58 or 0.09920736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091417 BTC.

Tower Coin Profile

Tower (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

