Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$17.76. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 91,323 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

