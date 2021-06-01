Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.50 and traded as high as C$17.76. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$17.65, with a volume of 91,323 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on TXG shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.
In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.
About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
