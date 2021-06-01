TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $191.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.13. 334,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.