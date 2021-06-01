TOP (TOP) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $589,239.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

