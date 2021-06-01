Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.