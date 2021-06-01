Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. 14,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.