TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $3.33 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00009204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $177.69 million and $7.68 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00082789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.48 or 0.01013798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.64 or 0.09813915 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

