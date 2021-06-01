Tig H. Krekel Sells 6,784 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.68. 1,014,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,834. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

