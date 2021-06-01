Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.