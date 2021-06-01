Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $16.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.54. 77,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.