The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 951,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $175,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.50. 94,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.