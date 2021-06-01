The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 17th

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $588.14 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $299.11 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.84.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

