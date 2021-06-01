The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.90.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $588.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $299.11 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.41 and its 200-day moving average is $759.84.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

