The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of TD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

