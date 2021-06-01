The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.