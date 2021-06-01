The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
About The Shizuoka Bank
