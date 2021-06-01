The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

