The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,276 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 121.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 804,821 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

