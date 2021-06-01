The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after buying an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

