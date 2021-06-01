The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $215.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.11. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

