The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.