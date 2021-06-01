The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.