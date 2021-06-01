The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

