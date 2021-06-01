The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 15,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

