The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.58). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

