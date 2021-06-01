The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

