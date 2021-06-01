The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.83

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

