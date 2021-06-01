The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

HOKCY stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

