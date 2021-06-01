The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
HOKCY stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
About The Hong Kong and China Gas
