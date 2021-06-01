The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

