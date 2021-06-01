The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce sales of $122.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $511.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,143. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

